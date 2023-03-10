How to Watch & Game Thread: #5 Purdue vs Rutgers

Chi-Boiler

Chi-Boiler

All-American
May 8, 2010
4,620
4,873
113
I thought the number would be 7, and the total is lower than I expected, which in theory is concerning. Tells me it is going to be a grind of a game, ugly, physical. Might be another game where the first 4 minutes of the 2nd half are key.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ChoiceBeef
D

depthcharge623

Sophomore
Dec 31, 2013
1,577
1,942
113
Chi-Boiler said:
I thought the number would be 7, and the total is lower than I expected, which in theory is concerning. Tells me it is going to be a grind of a game, ugly, physical. Might be another game where the first 4 minutes of the 2nd half are key.
Click to expand...

All it tells you is that gamblers think it’s going to be a grind of a game 🙃

I happen to agree with them though lol
 
ibew481

ibew481

Nov 8, 2014
457
328
63
You would think it would be a grind.....I have a feeling we win by 15+.....we play good on the road and it's a revenge game
Boiler up!!!!!
 
  • Like
Reactions: DrEss
Smokestack91

Smokestack91

Nov 19, 2017
286
578
93
I hope CMP uses a deep bench (including Waddell) and spreads the minutes around. I actually think we'll play better that way, and it will be better preparation for the next tournament.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DrEss
Chi-Boiler

Chi-Boiler

All-American
May 8, 2010
4,620
4,873
113
Smokestack91 said:
I hope CMP uses a deep bench (including Waddell) and spreads the minutes around. I actually think we'll play better that way, and it will be better preparation for the next tournament.
Click to expand...
Disagree. No offense to Brian, but that's saying the team is not playing to win. You can debate whether the game means anything in the grand scheme of things, but they will play to win. 100%.
 
GoldandBlackintheSaddleAgain

GoldandBlackintheSaddleAgain

Senior
Jan 25, 2011
2,800
5,617
113
pubill said:
Do we really want to win this? I am not sure of that answer.
Click to expand...
giphy.gif
 
  • Like
  • Haha
Reactions: Professor Emeritus, purduepat1969, Schnelk and 1 other person
Bleedinggoldandblack

Bleedinggoldandblack

True Freshman
Gold Member
Sep 15, 2012
819
886
93
The Watchtower
Purdue Grad in Texas

Purdue Grad in Texas

All-American
Mar 22, 2010
29,575
40,985
113
This afternoon ladies and gentlemen, it will be the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (26-5) versus the 9-seed, Rutgers Scarlet Knights (19-13) in the first Quarterfinal game of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Rutgers and Purdue played just once this year, with Rutgers winning a thriller at Purdue in the last seconds, 65-64. It was Purdue's first loss of the season.

Expected Starting Line-ups:

Rutgers - Clifford Omoruyi, Derek Simpson, Cam Spencer, Paul Mulcahy, and Caleb McConnell

Purdue - Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, Brandon Newman, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith

Rutgers is very likely to be included in the upcoming NCAA Tournament field, regardless of the outcome of this game, and Purdue is perhaps still trying to improve its seed position as regular season conference champion. Regardless, you can expect this to be a hard fought physical game, similar to the last several between these two schools.

Although Rutgers has struggled somewhat offensively since they lost Mawot Mag to a knee injury midway though the conference season, Derek Simpson's emergence in the line-up gives them some additional production. Look for them to try and work through Mulcahy and McConnell again to get into the paint - that was successful last time out, as well as having an outside threat - Cam Spencer, who has the game winner as well from the top of the arc.

On defense, look for Rutgers to apply pressure and try to extend out Purdue's backcourt before the offense can be initiated and perhaps force some turnovers. That worked in the first half last time out when Rutgers built a double-digit lead. The Boilers seemed to figure it out a little better and battled back the second half but came up just short.

Last time out was also one of the few games Zach Edey picked up multiple early fouls, and he was limited to 28 minutes....his absence in the first half certainly didn't hurt the Scarlet Knights in building their lead. It will be interesting to see how this game gets called, but I expect there will be a lot of physical play in the paint.

For the Boilers - they will certainly need to be the physically and mentally tougher team this afternoon. Rutgers won't back down, and they'll need to bring the intensity they had in the second half of the first game from the start - and maintain it. The battle on the glass will likely be close, and Mason Gillis, Caleb Furst, and Trey Kaufman-Renn can really help out Zach Edey in keeping Cliff Omoruyi under control. Rutgers' guards have also had success either with following up from close range in the paint or long misses.

Mainly for Purdue - they will need to execute the offense and limit the turnovers (13 in the last game). They were 7/23 from beyond the arc last time - they need a few more to go in if they want to get some separation. Finally, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer will need some help from the bench....exactly the type of opponent where Brandon Newman and David Jenkins can provide valuable minutes and match/hold up to the physical style.

This will be an excellent challenge for Purdue and could really help if it wants to make a post-season run. An opponent that is a tough match-up, which has had recent success against Purdue, and who also exposes/challenges some of the teams' weaknesses.

Can the Boilers bring the intensity needed and meet the challenge? On Saturday, the winner will face the winner of the next quarterfinal between Ohio State and Michigan State.

Boiler Up, my friends.

i
i
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: TopSecretBoiler, Bleedinggoldandblack, Schnelk and 3 others
mathboy

mathboy

All-American
Feb 4, 2004
10,804
10,909
113
Michigan
Rutgers swarmed Dickinson whenever he caught the ball in the paint, causing turnovers and missed shots. I expect they will use the same defense on Edey. A complete sell out to stop our center from scoring. That strategy has been successful against us in prior games. Expect Edey to get fouled when he has the ball. Slapped, grabbed, and generally molested. Hope they call it tight, and don’t let it become a rock fight. I hate watching wrestling that gets called basketball by some.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tjreese, Bleedinggoldandblack, Schnelk and 4 others
D

depthcharge623

Sophomore
Dec 31, 2013
1,577
1,942
113
mathboy said:
Rutgers swarmed Dickinson whenever he caught the ball in the paint, causing turnovers and missed shots. I expect they will use the same defense on Edey. A complete sell out to stop our center from scoring. That strategy has been successful against us in prior games. Expect Edey to get fouled when he has the ball. Slapped, grabbed, and generally molested. Hope they call it tight, and don’t let it become a rock fight. I hate watching wrestling that gets called basketball by some.
Click to expand...

Wonder how well it would work to fake a pass to Edey and then hit a backside cutter instead. But they may not be swarming until after he catches the ball. If thats the case he just needs to make a quick move. It all seems so easy on paper. Good thing I’m not the one who has to do it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Bleedinggoldandblack
Chi-Boiler

Chi-Boiler

All-American
May 8, 2010
4,620
4,873
113
The team tricked the cheerleader running in with the Purdue flag. He went out, Newman followed him, then just grabbed a couple basketballs and ran back to the tunnel.
 
Boiler Buck

Boiler Buck

All-American
Mar 11, 2010
11,947
10,622
113
Open shots due to over helping.....
Why help on D against R....its not like Any of their guys are offensive juggernauts??
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kyle_Holderfield

How to Watch and Game Thread: #5 Purdue at Wisconsin

Replies
434
Views
11K
Boilermaker Men's Basketball
Boiler Buck
Boiler Buck
Kyle_Holderfield

Purdue men's basketball How to Watch & Game Thread: #5 Purdue Vs Rutgers

Replies
3
Views
74
The Depot
lsboilernasty
lsboilernasty
Kyle_Holderfield

How to Watch & Game Thread: Illinois at #5 Purdue

Replies
449
Views
9K
Boilermaker Men's Basketball
TX4GB
TX4GB
Kyle_Holderfield

How to Watch & Game Thread: #1 Purdue at Northwestern

Replies
411
Views
11K
Boilermaker Men's Basketball
TopSecretBoiler
TopSecretBoiler
Kyle_Holderfield

Purdue men's basketball How to Watch & Game Thread: #5 Purdue at Wisconsin

Replies
2
Views
110
The Depot
Travis Miller
Travis Miller

Latest posts

Top Bottom