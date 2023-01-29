How to Watch & Game Thread: Michigan State at Purdue

Date: January 29th, 2023
Opponent: Michigan State Spartans (14-7, 6-4)
Location: Mackey Arena (14,876 Capacity)
Tip-Off Time: 12:15 PM ET
TV:  CBS
Streaming: CBS Sports App
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -7.5 O/U 130.5
Live Stats: Link
Fun Facts: With a win today, Coach Painter would even his record to 16-16 against Tom Izzo. 6 of Purdue's final 10 games are at Mackey Arena, starting today.
 
Thanks, Kyle.

This is another key conference clash. The two teams recently met in East Lansing just 13 days ago with Purdue wining a down-to-the-wire contest, 64-63. Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 30 points, and Zach Edey led Purdue with 32 points (including the game-winner) and 17 rebounds. Michigan State is coming off a hard-fought win @ home against Iowa, and Purdue won a good battle on the road @ Michigan on Thursday.

Expected Starting Line-ups:

Michigan State - Joey Hauser, Mady Sissoko, Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard, and Tyson Walker

Purdue - Caleb Furst, Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith

In the last game, Michigan State played Zach Edey relatively straight up and tried to push him out from his spots - not many teams will try that or even be capable of pulling that off. I expect Michigan State to have that strategy available, but I also expect they may switch it up a little more too. Malik Hall being back in the line-up gives them some more options defensively. Tyson Walker had 30 points, and Purdue had seemingly no answer for him on drives or from the perimeter. Look for the Boilers to try and contain him more. That will leave some opportunities for Hoggard and Akins, as well as Hauser and Hall. Purdue again will have to battle on the boards to keep Michigan State from getting extra possessions.

Braden Smith was limited last game with foul trouble. IF he can stay on the floor more and direct the offense, that will really aid the Boilers. Fletcher Loyer had a great second half @ Michigan State - a repeat performance would also greater enhance Purdue's chances. Purdue's bench played really well in Ann Arbor. Purdue will need more of the same today. This looks to be another hard fought battle - IF Purdue can avoid some of the inconsistency we've seen in home games (first half - Rutgers; second half, Maryland), I like their chances. However, each game from here on out, the Boilers are going to get everyone's best shot - no room for relaxing. Can the Boilers keep things rolling today.....they would take another big step today with a win.

We shall see in a little while.

Boiler Up, my friends.

i
i
 
Great summary! Boiler UP!
 
Are we sure changing up who starts the in game thread is a good idea this deep into the schedule?
 
