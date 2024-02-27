ADVERTISEMENT

Purdue recruiting Gabriel Sularski will be at Michigan State Game on Unofficial Visit

Oct 25, 2022
Just got word that Gabriel Sularski, 2026 shooting guard out of Illinois will be at Mackey Arena for the Purdue/Michigan State game.

Dub talked to Sularski in January and I spoke to him a few times last summer about his recruitment and interest with Purdue. Sularski is a do everything guard/wing, with good size and feel for the game who is looking to make an impact right away and get out in transition in play. He has great feel for the game and is a shot maker/play maker with great size on the wing.

He has an offer from Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan State. He last visited Purdue in September 2023.

