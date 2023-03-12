How to Watch & Game Thread: BTT Championship, #5 Purdue vs Penn State

Expected Starting Line-Ups:

This afternoon ladies and gentlemen, it's the 2023 Big Ten Tournament Championship with the #10-seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-12) taking on the #1-seed Purdue Boilermakers (28-5). This is the third meeting this season between the schools, and Purdue has taken the previous two. They met on January 8 @ the Palestra in Philadelphia with Purdue winning 76-63 behind a strong second half performance, and played last month in Mackey Arena with Purdue winning 80-60 with another strong second half performance and led by Mason Gillis' career high 29 points and a Mackey Arena record of nine three-point FG's.This game shapes up to be another tough, hard-fought conference tussle and will take another strong performance from the Boilers in order to prevail. Penn State finished the regular season strong, has won five in a row and eight of nine. Penn State has defeated Illinois, Northwestern, and dispatched Indiana yesterday in this tournament. They were impressive yesterday until a very shaky final two minutes where they almost completely let a 15-pt lead slip away.Purdue has knocked off Rutgers and wore down a game Ohio State team yesterday.Penn State - Kebba Njie, Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk, and Camren WynterPurdue - Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, Brandon Newman, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden SmithOn offense, Penn State's fortunes usually go how Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy, and Andrew Funk play, especially with Jalen Pickett. He is an extremely difficult match-up for any team and especially for Purdue. He was first team all-conference and had 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists against the Hoosiers. He likes to get into the paint and either score or facilitate, but he can also shoot from long range. He had 26 in the first game against Purdue, but the Boilers held him relatively in check in the last meeting with (12/5/7). Look for Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton to be the primary defenders on him, but I think Purdue will maybe try some other double teams or pressure to contain him. That will come with a cost, as Penn State has plenty of 3-pt shooting.When they are hitting from long range, they are particularly potent and a very dangerous team with Pickett able to also score in the paint. Lundy and Funk are quite capable, although Funk has struggled in the two games against Purdue. I expect that won't necessarily continue today, but the Boilers will attempt to give them tougher looks. Transition defense will also be a key in limiting open looks for them.Penn State gave Zach Edey a variety of looks and also especially tried to contain Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer the last time out - after the two combined for 32 points and 9 assists in the first contest. This left opportunities for Purdue's other players, and Mason Gillis took full advantage. Look for Penn State to continue to try and mix it up with Zach Edey, but I think they'll vary the other coverages on the perimeter.They were very good defensively against Indiana, holding them to 57 points in the first 38 minutes. Purdue's shooting has picked up a little, and that would be a big benefit today, especially if Fletcher Loyer can find some more consistent form, because Penn State will have to give up something in trying to limit Zach Edey - although at times, I think they will go with single coverage when Njie is on the floor.If Purdue can limit the turnovers and maintain an edge on the boards, it will be an uphill fight for Penn State. Purdue has had an edge on the glass but did give up 10 offensive boards in the first contest between the two teams. Penn State generally does not get that many offensive boards, but they've made them count in some key games down the stretch. They had 9 yesterday and outrebounded Indiana.The Boilers will try to keep Pickett, Lundy and Funk under containment. Purdue has also made a line-up change since the last game, but Purdue could still use from continued solid production from the bench, especially with Ethan Morton's defense and David Jenkins, Jr. timely scoring as well as spelling Braden Smith at the point guard position.Both of these teams will be in the upcoming NCAA Tournament field, and Purdue is likely to be either a #1 seed or a #2 seed. Purdue has won the BTT championship once, in 2009, and Penn State is looking for its first.Can the Boilers keep things rolling today and capture this championship building some more momentum for next week? We shall see, starting in a couple of hours.Boiler Up, my friends.