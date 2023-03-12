How to Watch & Game Thread: BTT Championship, #5 Purdue vs Penn State

Date: March 12th, 2023
Opponent: Penn State Nittany Lions
Location: The United Center
Tip-Off Time: 3:30 PM EST
TV:  CBS
Streaming: CBS Sports App
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -7.5 O/U 134.5
Live Stats: LINK

@Purdue Grad in Texas will have his pregame analysis. Boiler Up! Let's get another 🏆.
 
SIBoiler2

All-American
Gold Member
Aug 6, 2009
10,043
13,275
113
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
Thoughts and prayers to your family.
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
Prayers 🙏 for your family and your grandson.
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
Prayers to you and your family SI.
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
Oh geez. Very sorry to hear that. Best wishes for a successful surgery and quick recovery!
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
Hammer Down! Well wishes SI!
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
Family first - always. Thoughts for he and you for the next wo weeks.
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
What's his name so I can pray for him by name...thxs
 
This afternoon ladies and gentlemen, it's the 2023 Big Ten Tournament Championship with the #10-seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-12) taking on the #1-seed Purdue Boilermakers (28-5). This is the third meeting this season between the schools, and Purdue has taken the previous two. They met on January 8 @ the Palestra in Philadelphia with Purdue winning 76-63 behind a strong second half performance, and played last month in Mackey Arena with Purdue winning 80-60 with another strong second half performance and led by Mason Gillis' career high 29 points and a Mackey Arena record of nine three-point FG's.

This game shapes up to be another tough, hard-fought conference tussle and will take another strong performance from the Boilers in order to prevail. Penn State finished the regular season strong, has won five in a row and eight of nine. Penn State has defeated Illinois, Northwestern, and dispatched Indiana yesterday in this tournament. They were impressive yesterday until a very shaky final two minutes where they almost completely let a 15-pt lead slip away.

Purdue has knocked off Rutgers and wore down a game Ohio State team yesterday.

Expected Starting Line-Ups:

Penn State - Kebba Njie, Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk, and Camren Wynter

Purdue - Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, Brandon Newman, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith

On offense, Penn State's fortunes usually go how Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy, and Andrew Funk play, especially with Jalen Pickett. He is an extremely difficult match-up for any team and especially for Purdue. He was first team all-conference and had 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists against the Hoosiers. He likes to get into the paint and either score or facilitate, but he can also shoot from long range. He had 26 in the first game against Purdue, but the Boilers held him relatively in check in the last meeting with (12/5/7). Look for Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton to be the primary defenders on him, but I think Purdue will maybe try some other double teams or pressure to contain him. That will come with a cost, as Penn State has plenty of 3-pt shooting.

When they are hitting from long range, they are particularly potent and a very dangerous team with Pickett able to also score in the paint. Lundy and Funk are quite capable, although Funk has struggled in the two games against Purdue. I expect that won't necessarily continue today, but the Boilers will attempt to give them tougher looks. Transition defense will also be a key in limiting open looks for them.

Penn State gave Zach Edey a variety of looks and also especially tried to contain Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer the last time out - after the two combined for 32 points and 9 assists in the first contest. This left opportunities for Purdue's other players, and Mason Gillis took full advantage. Look for Penn State to continue to try and mix it up with Zach Edey, but I think they'll vary the other coverages on the perimeter.

They were very good defensively against Indiana, holding them to 57 points in the first 38 minutes. Purdue's shooting has picked up a little, and that would be a big benefit today, especially if Fletcher Loyer can find some more consistent form, because Penn State will have to give up something in trying to limit Zach Edey - although at times, I think they will go with single coverage when Njie is on the floor.

If Purdue can limit the turnovers and maintain an edge on the boards, it will be an uphill fight for Penn State. Purdue has had an edge on the glass but did give up 10 offensive boards in the first contest between the two teams. Penn State generally does not get that many offensive boards, but they've made them count in some key games down the stretch. They had 9 yesterday and outrebounded Indiana.

The Boilers will try to keep Pickett, Lundy and Funk under containment. Purdue has also made a line-up change since the last game, but Purdue could still use from continued solid production from the bench, especially with Ethan Morton's defense and David Jenkins, Jr. timely scoring as well as spelling Braden Smith at the point guard position.

Both of these teams will be in the upcoming NCAA Tournament field, and Purdue is likely to be either a #1 seed or a #2 seed. Purdue has won the BTT championship once, in 2009, and Penn State is looking for its first.

Can the Boilers keep things rolling today and capture this championship building some more momentum for next week? We shall see, starting in a couple of hours.

Boiler Up, my friends.

SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
My prayers for you, your grandson, and your family, SIBoiler2.....hopefully, the surgery is a success and you all get good news for the prognosis going forward.
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
Prayers for him!
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
For that always takes a backseat, life is way more important than this stuff, I learned that years ago. The little guy will be in my thoughts, hate seeing that!
 
Props of note for today:

Edey 24.5 pts
Smith 10.5
Pickett 18.5
Lundy 13.5
Funk 11.5

Pickett assists 5.5

Edey 13.5 rebounds
Pickett 5.5
Lundy 5.5
 
Chi-Boiler said:
Have to presume Jalen Pickett gets a mix of Newman and Salt today. He is so good backing down his defender. The key will be for the other 4 guys to not get caught ball-watching.
I question if a "3" is as good in the lane and defending someone backing down, as a "4" a bit stronger with length. Not worried about Pickett blowing by someone, but this is a guess from someone that doesn't have as good of insight into Pickett and the Purdue players. Brandon seems better at controlling the dribble. Still, I expect 3s and 4s to switch most the time...
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
positive vibes to you and family, it's brutal and no fun sometimes, I have been dealing w. a wife that has some kind of Dementia at 65 yrs old and it's hard to break away for 2 or 3 hr to watch a sporting event
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
Prayers for you and your family
 
SIBoiler2 said:
I'll be watching but not fully invested today. 8 year old grandson taken to Riley last night with episodes of dizziness and vomiting plus migraine. Has a 2"×2"×2" cerebellar mass likely medulloblastoma. Neurosurgery tomorrow to remove the mass. Minimum 2 weeks in the hospital. Treatment pending biopsy. Keep him in your thoughts. Sometimes basketball takes a backseat.
Sending good thoughts and prayers your way!
 
