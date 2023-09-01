Kyle_Holderfield
Staff Writer
Staff
-
- Oct 22, 2022
-
- 1,354
-
- 2,638
-
- 113
Welcome to the September 1st, 2023 (Septemeber already!) rendition of the "Weekly Upload". We are proud to be sponsored by Reindeer Shuttle, locally owned and operated by Purdue graduates. Driving to the airport sucks let Reindeer Shuttle do the driving for you! With convenient pickup locations across Lafayette and on campus, Reindeer Shuttle will get you to the Airport safely and on time.
The Eve of GamedayThe Boilermakers are now just over 24 hours away from Kick-Off, in what appears will be a packed Ross-Ade Stadium for their 100th year of football there. The Bulldogs arrived on Thursday afternoon to acclimate themselves to the time change, coming from the West Coast. Currently, Purdue is only a -3.5 favorite according to most Sports Books, so it may be a closer game than what most Boilermaker hopefuls want.
A few notes from the depth chart that was released earlier this week, but was missing some veteran players:
- Prince Boyd is out for a few weeks, while he deals with an injury. He was one that struck me as a surprise to not be on the two deep, now explained.
- Freshman Ethon Cole tore his ACL, he is out for the season.
- Mahamane Moussa is dealing with an injury and is a game-time decision, I am told.
- Josh Kaltenberger is also a game-time decision, if he cannot play, Austin Johnson will start at Center.
- Zach Richards is no longer on the roster, an unproductive Purdue Carer.
I was driving around West Lafayette last night, and the traffic was insane. Fans are arriving early, visiting their favorite restaurants, bars, etc. There is a palpable buzz in Tippecanoe County right now, almost like you can feel the energy. This new staff will certainly bring it.
The injury report that was initially set for the middle of the week will now be released on Saturdays, FYI. Just a small gamesmanship tweak for Coach Walters.
The campus will be rocking for the noon kick-off tomorrow, I personally can't wait.
A Plethora of Prospects Will be on Campus for the First Game
Jace wrote an article outlining all of the prospects coming to campus this weekend, it is staged to be a pretty busy one.
2024 Commits, Hudauri Hines and Koy Beasley will be on campus for the home opener. Always good to get future teammates together early to help them build a relationship.
Fellow 2024 commits, Max Parrott, Luke Williams, Jordan King, Spencer Portah, and Jaden Ball will also be on campus, building rapport with one another before they sign on the dotted line in December.
A few uncommitted players will be at Purdue as well.
2025 Tight End, Brock Schott, from Leo, Indiana will be on campus. He is a 4-star player for the 2025 class and one of the top-ranked players in the state. Joseph Reiff from Illinois will be here as well, he is an unranked defensive end/outside linebacker type. Ziaire Stevens, a 3-star running back from Akron, Ohio will be on hand as well. To round it out, a rising Junior, Jonanthony Hall from Fishers High School will be on campus. He has had a hot start to his Junior Season.
MORE: Prospects set to visit week 1
A long-awaited visitor will be on campus for what should be a great weekend, in combo guard Travis Perry.
4-Star Basketball Prospect Will Visit
4-Star Basketball Prospect Will Visit
Purdue wants Perry... bad. He has some Braden Smith to his game, but he may even be a better scorer than Braden is. Perry can play the one or the two and is already one of Kentucky's all-time leading high school scoring leaders... he can fill it up. Perry will take other visits, a notable one may be Kentucky, who has stayed on him in recent months. Purdue has been in on Travis as long as anyone and hopefully the relationships he has built with the coaching staff will pay dividends, as Purdue looks to make the 2024 class even better.