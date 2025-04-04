2026 three-star defensive back and top target of Charles Clark and the Boilermakers, Raderrion Daniels, is taking a two-day unofficial visit to West Lafayette this weekend, he told Boiler Upload. Daniels was on campus at the end of January, where the Boilermakers made a strong first impression on the standout cornerback from Mississippi."It was amazing. I had never been and it was beautiful, everything was. The coaching staff was great. The game was so much fun. I've never been to a game with that type of intensity. It was all around a great visit. I can't wait to get back up there," Daniels told Boiler Upload after his previous trip. "This was one of my best college visit experiences."Daniels will now return this weekend to get another look at the Boilermakers and take in tomorrow's scrimmage. The three-star talent also holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, Missouri, and West Virginia, among others.