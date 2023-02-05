By the Numbers: Purdue 74 Indiana 79

Kyle_Holderfield

Kyle_Holderfield

Staff Writer
Staff
Oct 22, 2022
629
1,439
93
West Lafayette, IN
50
The number of first half points Purdue have up yesterday. The most in a half this season. Purdue also allowed IU to score over 70, the first team to do so this year, 3 other teams have scored right at 70.

16
The number of turnovers Purdue had yesterday. Give over their season average. 12 of the 16 turnovers came during the first half of the game.

9
The number of fouls called on Purdue defeders when guarding IU Star, Trayce Jackson-Davis. In comparison Zach Edey drew seven fouls.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kyle_Holderfield

Purdue men's basketball By The Numbers: Purdue 74 Indiana 79

Replies
0
Views
1
The Depot
Kyle_Holderfield
Kyle_Holderfield
Travis Miller

Purdue men's basketball Indiana 79, Purdue 74: Reindeer Shuttle Game Wrap.

Replies
3
Views
149
The Depot
Bruce1
Bruce1
Kyle_Holderfield

By the Numbers: Purdue at Michigan

Replies
3
Views
1K
Boilermaker Men's Basketball
depthcharge623
D
Kyle_Holderfield

By the Numbers: Penn State at Purdue

Replies
3
Views
1K
Boilermaker Men's Basketball
Do Dah Day
Do Dah Day
Kyle_Holderfield

Purdue men's basketball By the Numbers: Purdue At Michigan

Replies
0
Views
87
The Depot
Kyle_Holderfield
Kyle_Holderfield

Latest posts

Top Bottom