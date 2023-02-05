By the Numbers: Purdue 74 Indiana 79

50

The number of first half points Purdue have up yesterday. The most in a half this season. Purdue also allowed IU to score over 70, the first team to do so this year, 3 other teams have scored right at 70.



16

The number of turnovers Purdue had yesterday. Give over their season average. 12 of the 16 turnovers came during the first half of the game.



9

The number of fouls called on Purdue defeders when guarding IU Star, Trayce Jackson-Davis. In comparison Zach Edey drew seven fouls.



