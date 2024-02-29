Casey Bartley
Oct 25, 2022
Daniel Jacobsen will also be in attendance at Purdue's game against Michigan State on Saturday. Jacobsen is the 7-2 three-star center out of Brewster Academy.
It will be Jacobsen's first trip to Mackey Arena. Jacobsen is the next in a long list of plus seven footers in the Purdue lineage under Matt Painter. He's got a decent shot from outside, but its his ability to move at his size that has Painter excited. He projects to be an elite rim protector by the time he adds some college muscle to his frame.
