Purdue Football Recruiting: ​

Friday Night Frenzy? Notes for Tonight's Game​

A Basketball Visitor​

For obvious reasons, there will not be a ton of visitors on campus tonight. Because... ya know... Fridays in this state are for high school football. My Harrison Raiders will host Lafayette Jeff tonight in what will essentially decide who wins our conference this evening, just a few miles away from Purdue's Campus. We aren't really sure how the crowd will look or anything with the Purdue game going on at the same time. A few weeks ago, Bloomington North and Bloomington South played in a great game, when IU hosted Ohio State, and the stands were pretty bare. I hope that is not the case this evening.Anyway, off of my soapbox, the only player I know of that will be at the game tonight is 2024 Running Back commit, Jaheim Merriweather. Aside from that, most of the prospects will be playing a football game, So, sure, the Friday night game gives the Big Ten a standalone game on TV essentially, but, the host school loses a home game in front of a packed house for recruiting purposes. Giveth and Taketh, I suppose.I mentioned in the Depot a couple of days back that it is expected for top cornerback prospect Tarrion Grant to commit. I have confirmed that with several other sources as well. I am not sure why he has yet to give his verbal commitment, but, it is still the expectation. Coach Walters even mentioned having a top 50 prospect ready to commit during his weekly radio show, so he believes it as well. I guess we are now in the wait-and-see portion of the commitment.Grant has everything that this defensive staff wants in a cornerback for their man-heavy scheme. He is 6-2, 180 pounds, fast as hell, and as physical as a safety. He could arrive in 2025 and be a day 1 starter, in my opinion.Early in the week, safety Ty Hudkins committed to Purdue. He is an exact replica of Dillon Thieneman - which is a good thing for Purdue. Thieneman has arguably been the best player on the defense, he has the highest Pro Football Focus grade and has made several plays as a true freshman.Last note on football recruiting, Purdue is still very much in the mix for 4-star tight end, Tayvion Galloway. As Dub and I said this summer, the kid LOVES to be recruited and will string this out as long as he possibly can. He plays with fan bases on Twitter and/or X, loves the interactions and probably will make a decision as close to signing day as he can.Kydran Jenkins, Purdue's best pass rusher is a game-time decision. Jenkins did not play in the second half against Syracuse last Saturday. The hope is for one of the leaders of the Big Ten in sacks to suit up and play, but he is still recovering from a lower-body injury.Gus Hartwig is another game-time decision. The sooner the better with Hartwig, who would greatly boost the interior offensive line. From the outside looking in, I see Purdue's guards as the weakest part of the offensive line. If Hartwig came back, it would give Harrell the chance to maybe use Kaltenberger at one of the guard spots, where he has played before. The guards are just small and as Purdue gets into the Big Ten Season, they will need a little more girth up front, in my opinion.Cornerback Transfer, Salim Turner-Muhammad is still dealing with a hamstring injury and has yet to suit up for the Boilermaker, this is his last year of collegiate eligibility.Rumor around town is that kicker Ben Freehill is dealing with some type of lower-body injury. The next man up would probably be the local product, Caleb Krockover.Purdue is a touchdown underdog at home, at -6.5, the over-under is set at 53.5 points. Where are you guys on these lines? Purdue +6.5? I like the over, personally.Not a very busy weekend for Matt Painter and his staff. No official visitors are scheduled, but 2026 guard, Steven Reynolds will be here for an unofficial. His sisters are both on the women's basketball team and the interest between Steven and Coach Painter is very mutual. Reynolds will be recruited bybut, Purdue has an early in with the sisters already being Boilermakers, and Matt Painter was one of his earliest power conference offers.Coach Painter is still waiting on Gicarri Harris and Travis Perry to make their college decisions. Both were at Purdue recently and there is a real chance they both will be Boilermakers. Harris has two remaining official visits to take, I am not sure where Perry stands with his official visits.