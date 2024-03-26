Energy is high as Purdue heads into its second week of spring practice. Today, it was about running backs for us as we got both Reggie Love III, Devin Mockobee, and running back coach Lamar Conard.



I have a feeling that the running back room is going to be really popular this year. Conard is also always a great interview. Very thoughtful big picture answers and he's excited about his room this year, both what they've brought in and the young guys coming up.



Also got to chat with head coach Ryan Walters about second week goals, how the off season bonded the team, and expectations for the early practices.















