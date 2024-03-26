ADVERTISEMENT

Purdue football Videos from the second week of spring practice: Walters, RBs and Conard

Casey Bartley

Casey Bartley

Staff Writer
Staff
Oct 25, 2022
1,537
2,214
113
Energy is high as Purdue heads into its second week of spring practice. Today, it was about running backs for us as we got both Reggie Love III, Devin Mockobee, and running back coach Lamar Conard.

I have a feeling that the running back room is going to be really popular this year. Conard is also always a great interview. Very thoughtful big picture answers and he's excited about his room this year, both what they've brought in and the young guys coming up.

Also got to chat with head coach Ryan Walters about second week goals, how the off season bonded the team, and expectations for the early practices.







 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D

Purdue football Love, Mockobee join forces to lead Purdue RBs

Replies
0
Views
188
The Depot
DubJellison
D
D

Love, Mockobee join forces to lead Purdue RB room

Replies
0
Views
596
Boilermaker Football
DubJellison
D
D

Purdue football Night and day difference on day one of spring practice

Replies
7
Views
425
The Depot
BoilerN
B
Casey Bartley

Purdue men's basketball Week 2 of Summer practice T&O (thoughts and observations)

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Depot
BoilerN
B
D

Night and day difference on day one of spring practice

Replies
21
Views
3K
Boilermaker Football
Bippus33
Bippus33
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back