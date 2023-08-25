Kyle_Holderfield
Welcome to the August 25th, 2023 rendition of the "Weekly Upload". We are proud to be sponsored by Reindeer Shuttle, locally owned and operated by Purdue graduates. Driving to the airport sucks let Reindeer Shuttle do the driving for you! With convenient pickup locations across Lafayette and on campus, Reindeer Shuttle will get you to the Airport safely and on time.
Purdue Football Notes
I don’t think I need to make separate posts for these with the official depth chart coming out each Monday of game week. To go with that notion, Coach Walters is going to let the media know about injuries… that will be nice.
Anyway, here is my rough depth chart.
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|WR
|WR
|RB
|TE
|SLOT
|QB
|Moussa
|Nichols
|Johnson
|Grant
|Mbow
|Yaseen
|Burks
|Mockobee
|Miller
Sheffield
|Card
|DE
|NT
|DE
|OLB
|OLB
|MLB
|MLB
|CB
|CB
|SS
|FS
|Nichols
|Brevard
|M'Ba
|Scourton
|Jenkins
|Brothers
|Karlaftis
|Wilson
|Brown
|Kane
|Allen
There is a scenario that Dillon Thieneman starts. Cam Allen or Sanoussi Kane could be treated more as a nickel corner or OLB, bring in Thieneman, and start only OC Brothers at MLB.
Would like to reiterate again that Hudson Card has been everything and more than advertised. He can really spin it, he will single-handedly make the wide receivers better.
MORE: Wilson & Brown Leading Revamped Corner Group
MORE: Thieneman Looking to Make an Early Impact
Purdue Basketball Notes
Zach Edey did make the Canadian National Team, over some professional players. The dominant big man gives Canada a mismatch in the post on an international stage.
Mackey Arena, to no surprise, is a sellout venue once again. It truly is one of the best arenas in college basketball to catch a game. Growing up a local Purdue kid, I have taken advantage of it, but after traveling to other venues… none really come close to it… Bias involved, of course.
Official Practices for Purdue Basketball start September 26th. It is right around the corner!
MORE: Edey Makes Canada National Team
High School Recruits See Their Season’s Begin
Many high school players started their fall football season last weekend. Many more will begin this weekend.
Koy Beasley, arguably Purdue’s best commit for the 2024 class, broke his collarbone last week. He opted for surgery and should be back in a month or so.
Purdue’s 3 in-state kids are on to week 2:
Hudauri Hines and his Franklin Central Flashes will host a tough Indianapolis Roncalli team.
Spencer Porath will roll his dynamic leg out against Indianapolis Cathedral.
Lastly, Jordan King will travel to Lawrence North to try and bounce back after a tough loss last week.
MORE: Senior Check-in Spencer Porath
MORE: Senior Check-in D'Mon Marable
Passport Malfunction, Solved
You may or may not know, that Myles Colvin had a passport issue while in Europe with Purdue Basketball. Turns out, he forgot the passport. Purdue got it all worked out and he is back in West Lafayette.
Oh, to be 18 again.
Gicarri Harris Sets Visit Date, Officially
He will officially be here the weekend of September 15th. The 4-star combo guard has been a priority for Purdue, as you all know by now. To be honest, I thought this would be wrapped up many weeks ago, but it appears that he will take all five official visits.
Purdue is smashed right in the middle of his official visit fall tour. That does not give any indication to whether he likes Purdue more or anything, but from everything I have heard, Purdue is still in great shape for the Son of Big Dog.
Really, it would be disappointing if Coach Painter did not land him. Probably important to note that Kanon Catchings will be on campus during the same weekend.
Last edited: