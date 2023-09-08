​

The Travis Perry visit went "very well", as I am sure other sites have reported. What Coach Painter and his staff do on official visits rarely go the other direction, he has this down to a science now. Perry, as we have said several times on here, is in no hurry to make a decision. Purdue is in no hurry to force him into a decision either. But, Purdue has been after him just as long as anyone else has and has built a great rapport with the scoring guard.Perry, who is one of the best scorers ever from the state of Kentucky, can play point guard or shooting guard, can defend a bit, can fill it up, and is damn gritty. A usual Painter prospect. If he does choose Purdue and Gicarri Harris chooses Purdue, then they would over-sign and would have to "figure" some things out, but it would all fall in order.Matt Painter and his staff are no longer pursuing big man Trent Burns. It was a weird recruitment, anyway. He came onto the scene from some word of mouth, Purdue offered, got him on campus then nothing more came of it. But, Purdue will probably have their full attention on the frontcourt for the 2025 class. I am not totally sure what happened with Burns, but he is officially off of the Painter Radar.Gicarri Harris will be on campus next weekend. This recruitment has really strung out. I do still believe Purdue is in the driver's seat here, I am not saying he will commit during his visit, but with how things have shaken out thus far... who knows?Obviously, last week was disappointing. But, Fresno State is a solid program with some real momentum after a 10-win season. I am comfortable in saying that I believe they are better than Virginia Tech. Tech and Brent Pry has struggled during his first two seasons. He won only 3 games last season and beat Old Dominion to start this year, but it was not convincing by any means. It will be a hostile environment, as Lane Stadium always is, and a true road test too, but, Purdue can get this done and win tomorrow.I am as interested as you all in seeing if Harrell can get Mockobee going this week. Kaltenberger is expected to be back and to start at center, which will help. But, pounding him between the tackles is not really the way to go, in my opinion, Mock is a menace in space with his crazy legs. The Air Raid has never been coined as a run-friendly offensive scheme, but it's not impossible to get him going, Check downs to the flats and screens would be a welcomed site. He is Purdue's best skill player, he needs to be utilized.Miller did practice this week and could see some snaps - that alone could help the run game with his blocking ability at tight end. The young tight ends have a promising future, but they aren't quite ready to mix it up in the run game yet.Thieneman won defensive freshman of the week for the conference, which is awesome. What is not great is when your 3rd level defender, playing 15 yards back, is your leading tackler. All that means is there were far too many opportunities for him to make the open-field tackles. Purdue has to be better against the short to intermediate passing game this week, Those medium passes turned into 30-yard gains. Part of that is the pass rush, and part of that is the secondary looked awful.Demeco Kennedy FINALLY committed. It has been a kept secret for weeks now. The defensive lineman is short but is quick off of the snap and has strong hands to fight with offensive linemen. The 2024 class is shaping up to be a solid one, but you have to keep those kids until December.Things went well for Purdue last week with hosting 4-star in-state tight end, Brock Schott. He came away impressed. It was a great crowd, environment, and game, even with Purdue losing. Next week, they will host a few more players.- Sawyer Anderson, committed Quarterback.- Jaheim Merriweather, committed Running Back- Tarrion Grant- Ty Hudkins