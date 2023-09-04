A couple updates about the weekend in regards to Purdue's basketball recruiting. I've spoken to a couple 24 recruits and new Purdue target, 2025 guard, Gabrial Sularski.Here's what they had to say:Sularski is a 2025 recruit, 6'6" out of Illinois that's gaining a lot of interest from Big Ten teams of late, receiving an offer from Illinois, Northwestern, and now Purdue. He'll be visiting Purdue on an unofficial on October 30th he told me. Purdue saw him in June at a couple games in the state of Illinois. That's where Purdue first reached out. Lusk has led this recruiting and been in contact with Sularski a few times since the summer. Purdue has also been in contact with both Sularski's high school coach and AAU coach. Painter's interest appears to be very strong in the lengthy guard. Expect him to be a high priority early in the recruiting process.In 2024 news, this last weekend was a chance for some of the 2024 recruits to meet for the first time.Jack Benter and his parents got to meet with Raleigh Burgess and his mother over the weekend and spend some time together and with the coaches. Spirits seem to be high with the 2024 class as they prepare to enter their final high school season. The 2024 class is going to sit in an interesting position - mostly fitting into what should be an experienced and talented team that will be adjusting to life without Zach Edey. At the current moment, Catchings, Benter, and Burgess all could be bench players, redshirts, or have a chance to surprise their freshman year, but Painter has done a really good job stacking talent on talent in the last few classes. Catchings obviously looks like a day one starter, but Benter has impressed again and again, including rising to the occasion in the Indiana All-Stars game last season. Burgess is the ultra talented, tweener big that's been a staple on Painter's roster of late, and with Edey and Gillis both prepared to graduate and leave Purdue after this season, big men minutes will be more up for grabs than they have been in a few years.Benter's high school team started practicing last week. Brownstown Central has a beefed up schedule this year, including what was going to be a showdown between Benter and Catchings before Catchings chose to finish his high school career at Overtime Elite. Still, Benter looks to expand both his body and his game during the off season as he has been and lead a skilled Brownstown Central team back into a deep state run.Will have more as high school teams start practicing and prepping for the season in the coming weeks.