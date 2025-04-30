ADVERTISEMENT

Purdue recruiting Purdue showing interest in transfer WR

Per his agent, UConn wide receiver transfer Jasaiah Gathings is receiving interest from Purdue in the transfer portal.

Gathings spent one season at UConn after previously playing for Akron. He has 88 catches for 898 yards and four touchdowns in his career to this point. That would pace all Purdue wide receivers if he were to land in West Lafayette.

Gathings is expected to finalize his visit schedule at the end of this week or early next week, as several schools pursue, including Wisconsin, Baylor, Washington State, Colorado State and others.

 
