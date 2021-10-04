Purdue Preseason Player Preview: Zach Edey

Brian_GoldandBlack.com

Brian_GoldandBlack.com

All-American
Staff
Jun 18, 2003
61,188
100,191
113
West Lafayette, Ind.
Today, we start a series breaking down each Purdue scholarship player in advance of the season. I am calling it our Purdue Preseason Player Previews, which I encourage you to say 10 times fast. For no good reason at all, I have decided to go in descending order by height.

Today, Zach Edey.

EdeyWingspan.jpg

OUTLOOK
Zach Edey is riding the sharpest upward-trajectory of any player on this team, and I'm not sure there's a ceiling on how high it can take him. He's going to be an All-Big Ten sort of player this season, on a team that already has an All-American returning at his position, and one of the most impactful players on a per-minute basis in the Big Ten.

He made all of this abundantly clear both last season, but more so in Latvia at the FIBA 19-and-under games.

OFFENSIVE IMPACT
Last season, Edey averaged 21.1 points per 40 minutes, shot 55.3 percent and drew nearly as many fouls (101) as Williams (106) did in about 200 fewer minutes.

He may be the most difficult one-on-one matchup in the conference from a physical perspective and has the ability to have the same sort of offensive impact Isaac Haas did, where he affects the defense's entire approach to Purdue, generates a ton of high-percentage opportunities, takes a physical toll on opposing big men and fast-tracks the Boilermakers into the bonus will all the mud-wrestling fouls he draws.

One big difference between Edey and Haas, though: Edey is going to be a much better offensive rebounder, because he moves so much better, and is much quicker. Last season, he averaged 5.2 offensive rebounds per 40, an eyelash better than what Trevion Williams — fourth nationally per KenPom in offensive rebounding percentage — averaged per 40.


DEFENSIVE IMPACT

Maybe not this year, but Edey should have All-Defense Team potential, if not Defensive Player-of-the-Year potential. He may never put up the sort of numbers defensively to do the latter, as he is more of a rim-protector than a shot-blocker, if that makes sense. But he also might be as complete a defensive presence for his size as you'll find. Edey moves exceptionally well for being 7-4, 300 or whatever he is, and that mobility coupled with unparalleled height and length allow him to not only consume a ton of space, but also cover multiple areas in the same possession when needed, and more importantly contain ball screen action, which is critically important nowadays for centers.

POTENTIAL
Experience is going to help Edey this season, and he should have every reason for his confidence to be soaring. His stint with Team Canada gave him maybe the first opportunity of his basketball career to be a team's true centerpiece and it went smashingly well. That he has experienced the physical nature of the Big Ten now is important. He'll be ready for it now. There were some inconsistencies in that regard early on last season that one would think would be out of his system now.

From an upside perspective, 55 percent is a good number in terms of a shooting percentage, but this is a guy who can hit 65-70 and probably maintain it. Being more efficient around the basket should be an emphasis. So should dominating the glass on both ends of the floor.

KEY TO SUCCESS
Just keep doing what he's been doing. Edey's rapid improvement has been evident at Purdue from the day he arrived on campus and really showed up this spring before he left for international play. You don't improve the way he has without trying to. If he keeps his foot on the gas in that regard and stays healthy, the sky is the limit.

QUESTIONS
Honestly, the only question that comes to mind here is whether or not Purdue can absolutely maximize his minutes load. The advantages that might come with playing him and Trevion Williams wouldn't be so great that Purdue would be trying this under most any other circumstances, because they have palatable options at the 4 again. It's simply about the practicality of getting two of your three or four best players on the floor more than you otherwise might be able to.

Edey is going to be good this season. It's just going to be interesting to see whether Purdue can even get him on the floor more than 18-20 minutes per game.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Fergsb
FullMoonFever

FullMoonFever

All-American
Gold Member
Oct 12, 2009
7,385
2,510
113
Basketball strength (hands) comes to mind. Ball-man-ball awareness. Outlet passing out of the double team.

As for his speed agility, foot work, and free throw shooting - already ahead of the guy who's an AA. Play within the system and listen to his coaching. Sky's the limit for this kid. Stay healthy bid fella!
 
MilwaukeeBoilerFan

MilwaukeeBoilerFan

All-American
May 29, 2001
6,407
2,375
113
FirstDownB said:
Might be the answer to red zone struggles. A HUGE target!
Click to expand...
LOL, been saying that since Kyle Ingraham days and he was a 6'9" TE. He got caught up in academics, yet maintained his efforts off the field to get a B.S. degree from Purdue. Wish we had a frame and player like him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

dstchlk

CBSSports: Predicting College Basketball’s Breakout Stars of the 2021-2022 Season

Replies
26
Views
1K
Knucklehead Central
Boiler_Gary
Boiler_Gary
koopmeister

Zach Edey

Replies
11
Views
2K
Knucklehead Central
MRolly24
MRolly24
0

A Little Zach Edey Hype

Replies
179
Views
10K
Free Board: Boilermaker Men's Basketball
billyhillui
billyhillui
TMan92

Seth Davis on Edey

Replies
2
Views
435
Free Board: General Discussion Forum
MilwaukeeBoilerFan
MilwaukeeBoilerFan
buffboiler

Zach Edey got Some Love from Tampa Bay Broadcasters (Dan Shulman/Pat Tabler)

Replies
10
Views
2K
Free Board: Boilermaker Men's Basketball
CWS
C

Latest posts

Top Bottom