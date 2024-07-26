DubJellison
- Oct 26, 2022
Purdue offers 2026 in-state guard Luke Ertel, who the coaching staff has been in contact with since June.
Ertel stars for Mt. Vernon at the high school ranks and played alongside Braylon Mullins and Trent Sisley for Indiana Elite on the AAU circuit.
Been talked about by Boiler Upload on numerous occasions and now Purdue makes the offer official.
