Purdue loses its second commitment of the day as three-star offensive lineman Kuol Kuol flips to Iowa State.
That’s two offensive linemen that have backed off their Purdue pledge. The Boilermakers remain in the mix for Kaveon Lee to add to Cameron Gorin in the class. I would expect another linemen, potentially from the JUCO ranks to be added to the board as well.
