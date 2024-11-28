ADVERTISEMENT

Purdue recruiting Kuol Kuol flips from Purdue to Iowa State

D

DubJellison

Staff Writer
Staff
Oct 26, 2022
3,079
5,750
113
Purdue loses its second commitment of the day as three-star offensive lineman Kuol Kuol flips to Iowa State.

That’s two offensive linemen that have backed off their Purdue pledge. The Boilermakers remain in the mix for Kaveon Lee to add to Cameron Gorin in the class. I would expect another linemen, potentially from the JUCO ranks to be added to the board as well.

 
  • Like
Reactions: FortWaynePurdueBoiler
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D

Purdue recruiting 2025 Purdue commit visiting ACC school

Replies
5
Views
2K
The Depot
IronChefBBQ
IronChefBBQ
D

Purdue recruiting Beerman flips to Illinois

Replies
2
Views
88
The Depot
boiler1987
B
D

Purdue recruiting 2025 offensive lineman sets official visit to Purdue

Replies
0
Views
540
The Depot
DubJellison
D
D

Purdue recruiting June 14th Final OV Primer: Who is on commit watch?

Replies
1
Views
1K
The Depot
Flot
Flot
D

Purdue recruiting WR commit backs off Purdue pledge

Replies
3
Views
322
The Depot
FortWaynePurdueBoiler
FortWaynePurdueBoiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back