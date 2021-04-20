Keyes' celebration of life is Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium

Alan_GoldandBlack.com
(Family Press Release)
Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of
MARVIN LEROY KEYES
(February 18, 1947 - April 15, 2021)
We will gather together Saturday, April 24, 2021
Public Viewing - 9 am to Noon
* Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN Please Enter through Gate A and Exit via Gate N
Private Service - Invited Guest Only
1 pm - Mollenkopf Athletic Center, West Lafayette, IN
* IF inclement weather – Public Viewing and Private Service will be held in the Mollenkopf Athletic Center
Mask Required and Social Distancing Will be Observed
Parking available: R Lot – north end of Ross Ade Stadium.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Leroy Keyes Football Scholarship.
Mail to: John Purdue Club, Mackey Arena, 900 John R. Wooden Drive, West Lafayette, IN 47907
Please make checks payable to Purdue University Foundation with “Leroy Keyes Football Scholarship” in the memo line.
Sevices will be live streamed - a web link to follow at a later date.
For Further Information Contact: Tiara R. Nibbs at: trnibbs@gmail.com
