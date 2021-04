Keyes' celebration of life is Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium

(Family Press Release)Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life ofMARVIN LEROY KEYES(February 18, 1947 - April 15, 2021)We will gather together Saturday, April 24, 2021Public Viewing - 9 am to Noon* Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN Please Enter through Gate A and Exit via Gate NPrivate Service - Invited Guest Only1 pm - Mollenkopf Athletic Center, West Lafayette, IN* IF inclement weather – Public Viewing and Private Service will be held in the Mollenkopf Athletic CenterMask Required and Social Distancing Will be ObservedParking available: R Lot – north end of Ross Ade Stadium.Family requests in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Leroy Keyes Football Scholarship.Mail to: John Purdue Club, Mackey Arena, 900 John R. Wooden Drive, West Lafayette, IN 47907Please make checks payable to Purdue University Foundation with “Leroy Keyes Football Scholarship” in the memo line.Sevices will be live streamed - a web link to follow at a later date.For Further Information Contact: Tiara R. Nibbs at: trnibbs@gmail.com