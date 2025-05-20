DubJellison
Staff Writer
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2022
-
- 3,650
-
- 6,625
-
- 113
Indiana three-star ATH Jett Goldsberry has a top six and official visit schedule. The Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills standout tells Rivals that Purdue, Rutgers, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Wake Forest and North Carolina are top six. He’ll take official visits to each school.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Indiana ATH Jett Goldsberry explains top six schools
Three-star ATH Jett Goldsberry discussed his top six with Rivals.
purdue.rivals.com
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.