Purdue recruiting Jett Goldsberry update

DubJellison

Staff Writer
Staff
Oct 26, 2022
Indiana three-star ATH Jett Goldsberry has a top six and official visit schedule. The Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills standout tells Rivals that Purdue, Rutgers, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Wake Forest and North Carolina are top six. He’ll take official visits to each school.

purdue.rivals.com

Indiana ATH Jett Goldsberry explains top six schools

Three-star ATH Jett Goldsberry discussed his top six with Rivals.
