How to Watch: Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines

Oct 22, 2022
Date: January 26th, 2023
Opponent: Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3)
Last Game's Result: Michigan defeated Minnesota 60 to 56 on January 22nd
Location: Crisler Center (12,707 Capacity)
Tickets: Starting at $10 on StubHub
Tip-Off Time: 9:00 PM ET
TV: FS1
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network, SiriusXM Channel 372
Odds: Purdue -4.5, O/U 135.5
Live Stats: Live Stats Link
Coach: Juwan Howard (72-40 Career Record)
Fun Facts: Purdue is on the road for the 5th time of their last 7 games. They will finish the season with 6 of 10 at home. A win at Michigan tonight would give Purdue victories at Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio state for the first time in the same season since the 1997-1998 season. Purdue is one of three teams in the nation with only one loss - joining Charleston and Florida Atlantic in that category.
All-Time Series: Purdue leads the all-time series 66 to 63. Purdue lost the last match-up 58 to 82 at Michigan on February 10th, 2022.
 
I have a bad feeling about this game. All teams in the BIG have the talent to beat us, especially at their places. Let's not do a classic meltdown if that happens. There is tremendous parity in college basketball all among the best teams, and parity in the BIG. We are still the best team in the BIG and maybe in the country right now, and we are going to lose a few more games before this Cinderella season ends.
:cool:
 
Miss St damn near knocked of Bama in Tuscaloosa. Completely agree.
 
Same. I'm bracing myself for a Dug McDaniel or Joey Baker 7-for-7 3pt outburst. That way, when they only go 6-for-7 I'll feel a lot better about it.
 
WTF....All teams in the BIG have the talent to beat us! You must be wasted!
 
