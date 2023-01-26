How to Watch: Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines

Kyle_Holderfield
Date: January 26th, 2023
Opponent: Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3)
Last Game's Result: Michigan defeated Minnesota 60 to 56 on January 22nd
Location: Crisler Center (12,707 Capacity)
Tickets: Starting at $10 on StubHub
Tip-Off Time: 9:00 PM ET
TV: FS1
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network, SiriusXM Channel 372
Odds: Purdue -4.5, O/U 135.5
Live Stats: Live Stats Link
Coach: Juwan Howard (72-40 Career Record)
Fun Facts: Purdue is on the road for the 5th time of their last 7 games. They will finish the season with 6 of 10 at home. A win at Michigan tonight would give Purdue victories at Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio state for the first time in the same season since the 1997-1998 season. Purdue is one of three teams in the nation with only one loss - joining Charleston and Florida Atlantic in that category.
All-Time Series: Purdue leads the all-time series 66 to 63. Purdue lost the last match-up 58 to 82 at Michigan on February 10th, 2022.
