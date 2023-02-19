How to Watch & Game Thread: Ohio State at #3 Purdue

Expected Starting Line-ups:

This afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, it will be the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15; 3-12) visiting the #3-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (23-4; 12-4) in Mackey Arena, starting the stretch run of the conference regular season. These two teams met back earlier in the season on January 5, and Purdue escaped with a two-point win 71-69 in a game that could easily could have gone the other way. Zed Key injured his shoulder early in that game, playing only 4 minutes.Ohio State - Brice Sensabaugh, Zed Key, Justice Sueing, Bruce Thornton, and Sean McNeilPurdue - Caleb Furst, Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden SmithWill Matt Painter make any changes to the line-up?Ohio State is struggling, having dropped seven games in a row (and 12 of 13) after a good start to the season. They do, however, have players who are capable of making plays, led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh. Purdue is coming off two very disappointing losses on the road at Northwestern and Maryland, which likely has affected the Boilers' confidence. Turnovers and untimely shooting, along with some less-than-stellar defense down the stretch, was a big part of those two defeats. Purdue still leads the conference but will need a strong finish to the season to stay there.Purdue will need to get back to executing on both ends of the floor. They'll need to try and contain Sensabaugh and Sueing and limit their abilities to open up opportunities for teammates. Despite Ohio State's struggles, they are still quite capable on the offensive end. Zed Key will try and make things more difficult for Zach Edey on both ends. The Boilers will also need to limit second chance opportunities, which was a problem at Maryland. On offense, Purdue should have an advantage in the paint, but they'll have to be ready for some physical defense from the Buckeyes - Purdue has shown some vulnerability to that, especially the last couple of weeks.Most importantly, it's really the same simple formula for Purdue - maximize possessions through limiting turnovers and getting production on the offensive glass and making a good percentage of shots. They should get a boost playing back at home, and hopefully that makes a big difference today. Several players have struggled as of late, but Purdue needs some better production today from Fletcher Loyer, Caleb Furst, and the bench. That would take some pressure off Zach Edey and Braden Smith and also make Purdue tougher to guard in general.This is a huge game for Purdue in righting things and staying at the top of the conference. Can they start getting back on track? We shall see coming up in a few hours.Boiler Up, my friends.