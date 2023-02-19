How to Watch & Game Thread: Ohio State at #3 Purdue

Kyle_Holderfield

Kyle_Holderfield

Staff Writer
Staff
Oct 22, 2022
695
1,524
93
West Lafayette, IN
Date: February 19h, 2023
Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15, 3-15)
Location: Mackey Arena (14,876 Capacity)
Tip-Off Time: 1:00 PM EST
TV: CBS
Streaming: CBS Sporrs
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -11.5 O/U 139.5
Live Stats: Link
Fun Facts: Purdue currently holds a 1 game lead in the loss column over Northwestern for the regulat season Big Ten Title. Purdue will ne at home for 3 of their last 4 games, while Northwestern will be on the road for 2 of their last 3. Purdue looks to get back on track after dropping 3 of four games.

@Purdue Grad in Texas will have his summary shortly! Boiler Up.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TX4GB
Purdue Grad in Texas

Purdue Grad in Texas

All-American
Mar 22, 2010
29,097
40,114
113
This afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, it will be the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15; 3-12) visiting the #3-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (23-4; 12-4) in Mackey Arena, starting the stretch run of the conference regular season. These two teams met back earlier in the season on January 5, and Purdue escaped with a two-point win 71-69 in a game that could easily could have gone the other way. Zed Key injured his shoulder early in that game, playing only 4 minutes.

Expected Starting Line-ups:

Ohio State - Brice Sensabaugh, Zed Key, Justice Sueing, Bruce Thornton, and Sean McNeil

Purdue - Caleb Furst, Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith

Will Matt Painter make any changes to the line-up?

Ohio State is struggling, having dropped seven games in a row (and 12 of 13) after a good start to the season. They do, however, have players who are capable of making plays, led by freshman Brice Sensabaugh. Purdue is coming off two very disappointing losses on the road at Northwestern and Maryland, which likely has affected the Boilers' confidence. Turnovers and untimely shooting, along with some less-than-stellar defense down the stretch, was a big part of those two defeats. Purdue still leads the conference but will need a strong finish to the season to stay there.

Purdue will need to get back to executing on both ends of the floor. They'll need to try and contain Sensabaugh and Sueing and limit their abilities to open up opportunities for teammates. Despite Ohio State's struggles, they are still quite capable on the offensive end. Zed Key will try and make things more difficult for Zach Edey on both ends. The Boilers will also need to limit second chance opportunities, which was a problem at Maryland. On offense, Purdue should have an advantage in the paint, but they'll have to be ready for some physical defense from the Buckeyes - Purdue has shown some vulnerability to that, especially the last couple of weeks.

Most importantly, it's really the same simple formula for Purdue - maximize possessions through limiting turnovers and getting production on the offensive glass and making a good percentage of shots. They should get a boost playing back at home, and hopefully that makes a big difference today. Several players have struggled as of late, but Purdue needs some better production today from Fletcher Loyer, Caleb Furst, and the bench. That would take some pressure off Zach Edey and Braden Smith and also make Purdue tougher to guard in general.

This is a huge game for Purdue in righting things and staying at the top of the conference. Can they start getting back on track? We shall see coming up in a few hours.

Boiler Up, my friends.

i
i
 
  • Like
Reactions: TX4GB, DrEss and Professor Emeritus
D

Dryfly88

Junior
Jul 9, 2015
2,295
2,485
113
Just keep TO's in the single digits for the game and this a W with no problem. Get sloppy and it could be interesting. This is the "get right" game we need with then a week to get ready for IU.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Kyle_Holderfield and TX4GB
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kyle_Holderfield

Purdue men's basketball How to Watch & Game Thread: Ohio State at #3 Purdue

Replies
0
Views
27
The Depot
Kyle_Holderfield
Kyle_Holderfield
Kyle_Holderfield

How to Watch & Game Thread: Michigan State at Purdue

Replies
400
Views
8K
Boilermaker Men's Basketball
tjreese
tjreese
Kyle_Holderfield

How to Watch & Game Thread: #1 Purdue at Northwestern

Replies
411
Views
11K
Boilermaker Men's Basketball
TopSecretBoiler
TopSecretBoiler
Kyle_Holderfield

How to Watch & Game Thread: Iowa at #1 Purdue

Replies
243
Views
5K
Boilermaker Men's Basketball
Gman544
G
Kyle_Holderfield

How to Watch & Game Thread: #3 Purdue (23-3) at Maryland (17-8)

Replies
404
Views
11K
Boilermaker Men's Basketball
purduedavie
P

Latest posts

Top Bottom