How to Watch & Game Thread: Ohio State at #3 Purdue

Date: February 19h, 2023
Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15, 3-15)
Location: Mackey Arena (14,876 Capacity)
Tip-Off Time: 1:00 PM EST
TV: CBS
Streaming: CBS Sporrs
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -11.5 O/U 139.5
Live Stats: Link
Fun Facts: Purdue currently holds a 1 game lead in the loss column over Northwestern for the regulat season Big Ten Title. Purdue will ne at home for 3 of their last 4 games, while Northwestern will be on the road for 2 of their last 3. Purdue looks to get back on track after dropping 3 of four games.
@Purdue Grad in Texas will have his summary shortly! Boiler Up.
