How to Watch & Game Thread: Iowa at #1 Purdue

Projected Starting Line-ups:

This evening, the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (22-2; 11-2) take on the visiting Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8; 7-5) in Mackey Arena in another key conference clash and the only regular season match-up between the two schools. Iowa has been playing well of late and is coming off a victorious three-game homestand, defeating Rutgers, Northwestern, and Illinois. Purdue is coming off just its second loss of the season, falling to Indiana last Saturday.Iowa - Kris Murray, Filip Rebraca, Tony Perkins, Ahron Ulis, and Connor McCafferyPurdue - Caleb Furst, Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden SmithIowa has one of the more efficient offenses in the nation and is led by all-conference candidate Kris Murray, who can play an inside-outside game, including from mid-range. Purdue will need to contain him somewhat along with keeping Tony Perkins from breaking down the Boilers' defense. Perkins had 32 points in the Hawkeyes' recent win over the Fighting Illini. Iowa generally does not turn the ball over much either, and Filip Rebraca can be good in the paint. It will be interesting to see what he can do going against his toughest match-up of the year in Zach Edey.Iowa has some ability to switch-up its defenses, and I would expect they may try some zone at one point or another tonight. They may also try some pressure in the back-court before Purdue gets set up for its offense. If the Boilers can handle that with relative success and get into their offensive sets - Iowa will have some difficulty dealing with Purdue's half-court offense and also keeping the Boilers off the glass.For Purdue - they need to get back to basics and avoid an unfocused/shaky stretch.....Indiana's defense and Purdue's inability to execute in the first half last game ultimately cost them. Also, Iowa has the ability to get out on runs, either in transition or getting hot from outside, so Purdue needs to be sharp from the opening tip. Continued production from the bench would also really help Purdue tonight.Purdue definitely needs to do a better job with turnovers than last game, especially the unforced mental mistakes leading to transition hoops. If they can manage the mistakes, that will lead to more opportunities for Zach Edey in the paint, which should be a good advantage for the Boilers and also continue to provide scoring chances for Purdue's wing position players. If the rest of the team shoots like most of the last month, Iowa will certainly have its work cut out for it, and I would like the Boilers' chances. Purdue really needs this game to keep the rest of the conference at a distance......can the Boilers get back on track tonight?We shall see, starting in a few hours........Boiler Up, my friends.