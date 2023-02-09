How to Watch & Game Thread: Iowa at #1 Purdue

Kyle_Holderfield
Staff Writer
Staff
-
- Oct 22, 2022
-
- 648
-
- 1,461
-
- 93
Date: February 9th, 2023
Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5)
Location: Mackey Arena (14,876 Capacity)
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM EST
TV: ESPN 2
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -8.5 O/U 149.5
Live Stats: Link
Fun Facts: Purdue currently has a 3 game lead in the loss column for a Big Ten Title. A win this evening will give Matt Painter his 250th win in Mackey Arena, his record at home is currently 243-49. Purdue currently has 9 quad 1 wins and Iowa is second in the Big Ten with 7 Quad 1 wins. In Purdue's losses this year, they have shot only 64% from the free throw line, well below their season average, during their victories, Purdue shot 76% from the free throw line.
@Purdue Grad in Texas will have his usual synopsis and game outline! Boiler Up!
Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5)
Location: Mackey Arena (14,876 Capacity)
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM EST
TV: ESPN 2
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -8.5 O/U 149.5
Live Stats: Link
Fun Facts: Purdue currently has a 3 game lead in the loss column for a Big Ten Title. A win this evening will give Matt Painter his 250th win in Mackey Arena, his record at home is currently 243-49. Purdue currently has 9 quad 1 wins and Iowa is second in the Big Ten with 7 Quad 1 wins. In Purdue's losses this year, they have shot only 64% from the free throw line, well below their season average, during their victories, Purdue shot 76% from the free throw line.
@Purdue Grad in Texas will have his usual synopsis and game outline! Boiler Up!