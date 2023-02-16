How to Watch & Game Thread: #3 Purdue (23-3) at Maryland (17-8)

Date: February 16th, 2023
Opponent: Maryland Terrapins
Location: Xfinity Center (17.950 Capacity)
Tip-Off Time: 6:30 PM EST
TV:  BTN
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -1.5 O/U 132.5
Live Stats: Link
Fun Facts: With five games left, Purdue currently holds a two-game lead in the loss column for their 25th Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers have won 12 Big Ten Games for the 8th time in the last 9 seasons. A win at Maryland this evening would give Purdue their 10th Quad-1 victory of the season, which would be the most of any team in the nation. Purdue has lost their last two games on the road, losing at Indiana and at Northwestern.

@Purdue Grad in Texas will have his every game in-depth pre-game analysis! Boiler Up!
 
So 630 BTN , per your wife 🤣
 
This evening, ladies and gentlemen, it will be the #3-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (23-3; 12-3) travelling to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins (17-8; 8-6) in another crucial conference game. The Boilers are coming off a tough loss on Sunday at Northwestern and have dropped tow of the last three. This game may be the most daunting yet as Maryland is very tough on its home court, having not dropped a conference game there. These two teams met back in January with Purdue up 14 at the half but needing to hold on to win a tight one down the stretch 58-55.

Projected Starting Line-ups:

Purdue - Caleb Furst, Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, Fletcher Loyer, and Braden Smith

Maryland - Julian Reese, Donta Scott, Jahmir Young, Hakim Hart, and Don Carey

Last time out, Maryland played some good defense, especially in the second half, making Purdue one-dimensional with Zach Edey and limiting his effectiveness/efficiency, although he still finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Overall, Maryland forced 15 Purdue turnovers, several leading directly to Maryland scores. Both teams struggled shooting it from long range, which ultimately caught up with the Terrapins.

Expect to see a lot of the same strategy from Maryland - play Zach Edey physically, let Julian Reese make him work while Maryland also doubles him from various angles and then make the other players be the deciding factor. Maryland will also pressure Purdue's back-court - and no question that the Boilers will have to do better than the last three games with the turnovers - averaging about 16 in that span.

Defensively, Purdue did an effective job limiting Young and Scott - they'll need more of the same this evening and will also need to limit Maryland on the offensive glass. They'll definitely need some more contributions off the bench with Mason Gillis, David Jenkins, Jr., Brandon Newman, and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer will really be tested tonight in a very hostile environment - can they bounce back? Purdue also will definitely need to knock down the available opportunities - they will get some, but they have to do a better job than against Northwestern if they want to prevail. Basically, Purdue will need to play with more poise than than in the last few games. If they can do that, they'll have their opportunities to get one of the bigger wins of the season tonight.

This game is one of the few times this season that the Purdue team comes in facing some real adversity - it's a big challenge that will have an impact on the conference race. Do the Boilers bounce back and get the first conference road win @ Maryland, or do things continue to tighten up? We shall see in a few hours. Either way, it's going to be a battle the rest of the season.

Boiler Up, my friends.

Great opportunity for a statement game tonight against a team that will try to exploit weaknesses. Can't wait to see how they respond.
 
Latest posts

