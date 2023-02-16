How to Watch & Game Thread: #3 Purdue (23-3) at Maryland (17-8)

Kyle_Holderfield
Staff Writer
Staff
-
- Oct 22, 2022
-
- 691
-
- 1,515
-
- 93
Date: February 16th, 2023
Opponent: Maryland Terrapins
Location: Xfinity Center (17.950 Capacity)
Tip-Off Time: 6:30 PM EST
TV: BTN
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -1.5 O/U 132.5
Live Stats: Link
Fun Facts: With five games left, Purdue currently holds a two-game lead in the loss column for their 25th Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers have won 12 Big Ten Games for the 8th time in the last 9 seasons. A win at Maryland this evening would give Purdue their 10th Quad-1 victory of the season, which would be the most of any team in the nation. Purdue has lost their last two games on the road, losing at Indiana and at Northwestern.
@Purdue Grad in Texas will have his every game in-depth pre-game analysis! Boiler Up!
Opponent: Maryland Terrapins
Location: Xfinity Center (17.950 Capacity)
Tip-Off Time: 6:30 PM EST
TV: BTN
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -1.5 O/U 132.5
Live Stats: Link
Fun Facts: With five games left, Purdue currently holds a two-game lead in the loss column for their 25th Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers have won 12 Big Ten Games for the 8th time in the last 9 seasons. A win at Maryland this evening would give Purdue their 10th Quad-1 victory of the season, which would be the most of any team in the nation. Purdue has lost their last two games on the road, losing at Indiana and at Northwestern.
@Purdue Grad in Texas will have his every game in-depth pre-game analysis! Boiler Up!
Last edited: