How to Watch & Game Thread: #1 Purdue vs #16 Fairleigh Dickinson

March 17th, 2023Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15)Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio6:50 ESTTNTMarch Madness App, NCAA App Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network Purdue -23.5 O/U 145.5FDU starts the smallest lineup in college basketball, quite the contrast to the Boilermakers. They start two guards that are under 5-9. Their biggest starter is 6-6. FDU defeated Texas Southern in their play-in game. FDU is in the tournament due to an archaic college basketball rule, where a team transitioning to Division 1 basketball cannot partake in the tournament, Merrimack won their conference tournament, but cannot play due to this rule. @Purdue Grad in Texas will have his pregame analysis, as always. Boiler Up! Win & Advance!