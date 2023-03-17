How to Watch & Game Thread: #1 Purdue vs #16 Fairleigh Dickinson

Kyle_Holderfield
Date: March 17th, 2023
Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15)
Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
Tip-Off Time: 6:50 EST
TV: TNT
Streaming: March Madness App, NCAA App
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 WAZY if Local); The Varsity Network,
Odds: Purdue -23.5 O/U 145.5
Live Stats: Link
Fun Facts: FDU starts the smallest lineup in college basketball, quite the contrast to the Boilermakers. They start two guards that are under 5-9. Their biggest starter is 6-6. FDU defeated Texas Southern in their play-in game. FDU is in the tournament due to an archaic college basketball rule, where a team transitioning to Division 1 basketball cannot partake in the tournament, Merrimack won their conference tournament, but cannot play due to this rule.
@Purdue Grad in Texas will have his pregame analysis, as always. Boiler Up! Win & Advance!
