By the Numbers: Purdue at Michigan

27

- The number of points scored combined by the dynamic freshman duo, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith. Loyer was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line as well.



13

- Mason Gillis' +/- for the night. He led Purdue in this category against Michigan. He played 22 minutes in the victory.



-450

- The odds of Zach Edey winning the player of the year award. Jalen Wilson is 2nd at +650.



