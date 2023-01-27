By the Numbers: Purdue at Michigan

Kyle_Holderfield

Kyle_Holderfield

Staff Writer
Staff
Oct 22, 2022
West Lafayette, IN
27
- The number of points scored combined by the dynamic freshman duo, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith. Loyer was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line as well.

13
- Mason Gillis' +/- for the night. He led Purdue in this category against Michigan. He played 22 minutes in the victory.

-450
- The odds of Zach Edey winning the player of the year award. Jalen Wilson is 2nd at +650.

 
D

depthcharge623

Redshirt Freshman
Dec 31, 2013
1,312
1,537
113
Where is a good place to see +/- for college games? I remember trying to look those up last year and seeing the big sites like ESPN and CBS Sports didn’t publish them for college games.
 
