By the Numbers: Purdue 87 Iowa 73

Staff Writer
Staff
Oct 22, 2022
West Lafayette, IN

87​

The most points Purdue has scored against an opponent since scoring 89 points against Minnesota on December 4th. The Boilermakers shot 55% from the field, 37% from three, and 91.7% from the free throw line. Braden Smith led the scoring outburst with 24 points.

24​

The number of combined rebounds from Zac Edey and Caleb Furst. The duo outrebounded the entire Iowa Hawkeyes team by one. Overall, Purdue outrebounded Iowa 43 to 23.

3

The number of airballs Connor McCaffery had last night at Mackey Arena, he was totally off of his game. He only had three points for the entire game.

37​

The total number of points, rebounds, assists, and blocks Zach Edey had combined. The big man was limited early, but he found a way to be as efficient and productive as he always is.


 
rgarlitz, FortWaynePurdueBoiler, SKYDOG and 1 other person
H

hoosierdog1

All-American
Gold Member
Apr 20, 2011
8,080
4,481
113
Anyone else wonder why Edey was setting so many high ball screens in the first half? Don't remember them leading to any points(but I could've) missed a couple.Zach must have had 6-8" on the guy.I thought Zach would really feast on that guy.Played more in the post area in the second half I thought.
 
Chi-Boiler

Chi-Boiler

All-American
May 8, 2010
4,420
4,655
113
hoosierdog1 said:
Anyone else wonder why Edey was setting so many high ball screens in the first half? Don't remember them leading to any points(but I could've) missed a couple.Zach must have had 6-8" on the guy.I thought Zach would really feast on that guy.Played more in the post area in the second half I thought.
Click to expand...
I don't think that's out of the ordinary for him to set high ball screens. A lot of times doing that keeps the defense moving and makes it easier to then get a post feed.

What I noticed last night from Edey was that he made his post moves ultra-quick, double or not. He seemed more aggressive. It didn't always work out well though. It seemed like a concerted effort to go quicker.
 
