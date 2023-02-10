By the Numbers: Purdue 87 Iowa 73

87​ The most points Purdue has scored against an opponent since scoring 89 points against Minnesota on December 4th. The Boilermakers shot 55% from the field, 37% from three, and 91.7% from the free throw line. Braden Smith led the scoring outburst with 24 points.



24​ The number of combined rebounds from Zac Edey and Caleb Furst. The duo outrebounded the entire Iowa Hawkeyes team by one. Overall, Purdue outrebounded Iowa 43 to 23.



3​ The number of airballs Connor McCaffery had last night at Mackey Arena, he was totally off of his game. He only had three points for the entire game.



37​ The total number of points, rebounds, assists, and blocks Zach Edey had combined. The big man was limited early, but he found a way to be as efficient and productive as he always is.





