By the Numbers: Purdue 87 Iowa 73

Kyle_Holderfield
Staff Writer
Staff
-
- Oct 22, 2022
-
- 656
-
- 1,477
-
- 93
Didn't he go off on us last year or was that someone else on Iowa?We also proved that the Tony Perkins game against Illinois was merely a blip.
I think it was the out-of-bounds on the baseline.Who on Purdue's team was tasked with guarding Connor McCaffery?
I think you're right. He had three steals on Conor.I think it was the out-of-bounds on the baseline.
I don't think that's out of the ordinary for him to set high ball screens. A lot of times doing that keeps the defense moving and makes it easier to then get a post feed.Anyone else wonder why Edey was setting so many high ball screens in the first half? Don't remember them leading to any points(but I could've) missed a couple.Zach must have had 6-8" on the guy.I thought Zach would really feast on that guy.Played more in the post area in the second half I thought.