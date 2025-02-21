As spring practice draws closer to its March 4th starting date, the Boilermakers are set to host a 2027 quarterback target in April. Three-star Lakeland (Fla.) signal caller Joaquin Kavouklis announced Friday that he will be in West Lafayette for a spring unofficial visit on April 8th.Kavouklis was offered by quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw and the Boilermakers in December, shortly after Hinshaw was hired to Barry Odom's staff. The Floridian also holds offers from Syracuse, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Arkansas, Toledo, USF, Sacramento State and FIU, in addition to the Boilermakers.The sophomore standout threw for 2,404 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore last season at Lakeland, as he continues to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail.