ADVERTISEMENT

Purdue recruiting 2027 three-star QB to visit Purdue this spring

D

DubJellison

Staff Writer
Staff
Oct 26, 2022
3,377
6,179
113
As spring practice draws closer to its March 4th starting date, the Boilermakers are set to host a 2027 quarterback target in April. Three-star Lakeland (Fla.) signal caller Joaquin Kavouklis announced Friday that he will be in West Lafayette for a spring unofficial visit on April 8th.

Kavouklis was offered by quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw and the Boilermakers in December, shortly after Hinshaw was hired to Barry Odom's staff. The Floridian also holds offers from Syracuse, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Arkansas, Toledo, USF, Sacramento State and FIU, in addition to the Boilermakers.

The sophomore standout threw for 2,404 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore last season at Lakeland, as he continues to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail.

 
  • Like
Reactions: Kocher101
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D

Purdue recruiting 2026 offensive lineman to visit this spring

Replies
0
Views
449
The Depot
DubJellison
D
D

Purdue recruiting 2027 four-star EDGE to visit in April

Replies
0
Views
551
The Depot
DubJellison
D
D

Purdue recruiting 2027 four-star QB visits Purdue

Replies
0
Views
315
The Depot
DubJellison
D
D

Purdue recruiting Four-star RB sets official visit to Purdue

Replies
0
Views
255
The Depot
DubJellison
D
D

Purdue recruiting 2026 three-star QB to visit Purdue

Replies
0
Views
262
The Depot
DubJellison
D
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back