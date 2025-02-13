Per Rivals National Recruiting Directory Adam Gorney, Purdue is set to host 2027 four-star EDGE Krew Jones on an unofficial visit on April 25th. The Utah native will also hit Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State on his midwest trip.Across two varsity seasons at Ridgeline, Jones has racked up 148 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks and six forced fumbles from his defensive end spot.