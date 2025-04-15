As he announced on X, 2026 three-star Cherry Creek (Colo.) offensive lineman Oliver Miller is set for an official visit to Purdue for June 12th.Miller was high school teammates with current Boilermaker Max Parrott in Colorado and is eyeing a potential reunion in West Lafayette.Kansas State, Washington State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and others have offered. Purdue is the first to receive an official visit.