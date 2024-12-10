ADVERTISEMENT

Purdue recruiting 2024-25 Purdue Transfer Portal Targets THREAD

D

DubJellison

Staff Writer
Staff
Oct 26, 2022
3,225
5,916
113
Starting a thread for the flip side of the transfer portal, Purdue football’s targets.



Will post scoops, visitors, stories and commitments in here, as well as starting new threads for some news.

Transfer tracker:

purdue.rivals.com

Purdue Football 2024-25 Transfer Portal Tracker

Tracking all of Purdue football's transfer portal movement and activity during the 2024-25 cycle.
purdue.rivals.com purdue.rivals.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D

Purdue football 2024-25 Transfer Portal Tracker

Replies
24
Views
4K
The Depot
DubJellison
D
D

Purdue recruiting Tayvion Galloway to enter transfer portal

Replies
1
Views
482
The Depot
FortWaynePurdueBoiler
FortWaynePurdueBoiler
D

2024-25 Purdue Transfer THREAD

Replies
162
Views
18K
Boilermaker Football
PaBoiler78
P
D

Purdue recruiting Purdue vs. Northwestern visitors list

Replies
1
Views
239
The Depot
DubJellison
D
Travis Miller

Purdue football 2024 Purdue Football Postmortem

Replies
0
Views
229
The Depot
Travis Miller
Travis Miller
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back